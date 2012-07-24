版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 03:26 BJT

GM Canada to make C$1 bln R&D investment

OSHAWA, Ontario, July 24 General Motors of Canada will invest almost C$1 billion ($981 million) in research and development in Canada, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Tuesday.

Harper was speaking ahead of the announcement by GM at its regional engineering center in Oshawa, in southern Ontario.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐