Grupo Mexico's net profit plunges in third quarter

BRIEF-Aercap delivers first of three new airbus A350 XWB aircraft to Air Caraïbes
MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico reported on Wednesday a third quarter profit of $311 million, down from earnings of $676 million in the same period a year earlier.
The company said revenues for the July-September period were $2.4 billion, compared to $2.8 billion in the same period in 2011. Grupo Mexico files results to the Mexican stock exchange in dollars.
* Q1 earnings per share view c$1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* RR Donnelley reports fourth quarter 2016 results and issues full year 2017 guidance