2012年 10月 24日

Grupo Mexico's net profit plunges in third quarter

MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico reported on Wednesday a third quarter profit of $311 million, down from earnings of $676 million in the same period a year earlier.

The company said revenues for the July-September period were $2.4 billion, compared to $2.8 billion in the same period in 2011. Grupo Mexico files results to the Mexican stock exchange in dollars.

