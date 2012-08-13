GM unit bids for Ally international businesses-filing

Aug 13 Automaker General Motors Co said
in a filing Monday that its GM Financial unit is among the
bidders for international operations that auto lender Ally
Financial is selling.
GM Financial, along with other parties, submitted bids in
July, but there is no assurance that it will be successful in
buying any of the operations, the filing said. If it were
successful, it could expand its operations materially in
international markets, the filing said.
Ally, which is 74 percent owned by the U.S. Treasury after a
series of bailouts, said in May that it was selling operations
in Europe, Canada and Mexico in a bid to speed up repayment to
U.S. taxpayers. In an earnings conference call this month, Ally
Chief Executive Officer Michael Carpenter said the lender had
received offers from nearly 30 bidders and expected to complete
the sales by year-end.