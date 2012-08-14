版本:
New Issue-GM Financial sells $1 bln notes

Aug 14 General Motors Financial Company
 on Monday sold $1 billion of senior notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, and Credit Suisse were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 4.75 PCT    MATURITY    08/15/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba3     YIELD 4.75 PCT     SETTLEMENT  08/16/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 404 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH DOUBLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

