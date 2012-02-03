UPDATE 1-GM Korea names new head after CEO's exit

* Chief of GM Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay to assume
Korea CEO post
* Appointment comes less than one month after predecessor
resigned
SEOUL Feb 3 GM Korea, the South Korean
unit of General Motors Co, said on Friday it had named
the president and managing director of GM Argentina, Uruguay and
Paraguay as its new chief executive, less than one month after
his predecessor resigned.
Brazilian national Sergio Rocha will take on the new role
March 1 and succeeds Mike Arcamone, who left GM Korea after two
and a half years for Canadian firm Bombardier Inc.
John Buttermore, GM International Operations Vice President
of Manufacturing, has since served as interim chief executive.
Since beginning his career in product engineering at GM's
Brasilian operations in 1979, Rocha has held several key posts
at GM, including executive director of global program management
at its headquarters in Detroit.
Korea is a small market for GM, but one of the U.S.
carmaker's key production bases, accounting for about a quarter
of its global production and exporting Chevrolet cars sold in
Europe.
GM could transfer some Chevrolet production from South Korea
to Opel in Europe in a bid to salvage its struggling European
unit, Reuters reported earlier, a move likely to be strongly
opposed by GM Korea's union.
GM Korea, which trails far behind Hyundai Motor
and Kia Motors in South Korean car sales, is looking
to increase its domestic market share from 8.9 percent last year
to a double-digit percentage this
year.