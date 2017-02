SEOUL, Oct 4 GM Korea Co' s vehicle sales during September (in units):

September 2011 September 2010

TOTAL SALES 65,541 59,470

OVERSEAS SALES 53,787 49,452

DOMESTIC SALES 11,754 10,018

Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co. Is South Korea's third-largest auto maker. General motors and partners took a majority stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002, creating GM Korea.

