TABLE-GM Korea March sales up 13.6 pct y/y

BRIEF-Telefonica says may launch Telxius listing at any time
* Says it could launch a market listing of radio mast unit Telxius at anytime but has made no commitment on a potential stock flotation to stake-holder KKR
SEOUL, April 2 GM Korea Co' s vehicle sales during March (in units): MARCH 2012 MARCH 2011 TOTAL SALES 76,823 67,628 OVERSEAS SALES 63,293 55,363 DOMESTIC SALES 13,530 12,265 Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co. Is South Korea's third-largest auto maker. General motors and partners took a majority stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002, creating GM Korea.
* Says it could launch a market listing of radio mast unit Telxius at anytime but has made no commitment on a potential stock flotation to stake-holder KKR
* Ghosn to remain Nissan chairman, devote more time to alliance
Feb 23 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss from a year earlier, mainly hurt by one-time charges of about C$457 million.