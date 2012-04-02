TABLE-GM Korea March sales up 13.6 pct y/y

SEOUL, April 2 GM Korea Co' s vehicle sales during March (in units): MARCH 2012 MARCH 2011 TOTAL SALES 76,823 67,628 OVERSEAS SALES 63,293 55,363 DOMESTIC SALES 13,530 12,265 Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co. Is South Korea's third-largest auto maker. General motors and partners took a majority stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002, creating GM Korea.