TABLE-GM Korea March sales up 13.6 pct y/y

SEOUL, April 2 GM Korea Co' s vehicle sales
during March (in units):	
                          MARCH 2012          MARCH 2011	
    TOTAL SALES             76,823              67,628	
    OVERSEAS SALES          63,293              55,363	
    DOMESTIC SALES          13,530              12,265	
    Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co. Is South Korea's third-largest
auto maker. General motors and partners took a majority
stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002,
creating GM Korea.

