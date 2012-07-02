版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 2日 星期一 13:21 BJT

TABLE-GM Korea June sales up 7.1 pct y/y

SEOUL, July 2 GM Korea Co' s vehicle sales
during June (in units):  
                         June 2012       June 2011  
   TOTAL SALES             78,023           72,855              
   OVERSEAS SALES          64,483           59,094              
   DOMESTIC SALES          13,540           13,761             

   Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co. is South Korea's third-largest
automaker. General Motors and partners took a majority
stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002,
creating GM Korea.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐