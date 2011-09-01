TABLE-GM Korea August sales up 13 pct y/y

SEOUL, Sept 1 GM Korea Co' s vehicle sales during August (in units):

August 2011 August 2010

TOTAL SALES 54,444 48,211

OVERSEAS SALES 43,036 39,083

DOMESTIC SALES 11,408 9,128

Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co. is South Korea's third-largest auto maker. General motors and partners took a majority stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002, creating GM Korea. (Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)