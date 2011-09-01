TABLE-GM Korea August sales up 13 pct y/y

BRIEF-Fuel Tech elects James Markowsky to board of directors
* Fuel Tech elects James J. Markowsky, Ph.D. To its board of directors
SEOUL, Sept 1 GM Korea Co' s vehicle sales during August (in units):
August 2011 August 2010
TOTAL SALES 54,444 48,211
OVERSEAS SALES 43,036 39,083
DOMESTIC SALES 11,408 9,128
Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co. is South Korea's third-largest auto maker. General motors and partners took a majority stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002, creating GM Korea. (Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Fuel Tech elects James J. Markowsky, Ph.D. To its board of directors
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage:
* Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC reports 5.47 percent passive stake in LSI Industries Inc as on December 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lt1Axr] Further company coverage: