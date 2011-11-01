TABLE-GM Korea October sales up 1.3 pct y/y

BRIEF-NORTH SEA ENERGY SAYS IAN LAMBERT APPOINTED CEO
* NORTH SEA ENERGY INC - HARVEY LAWSON HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Nov 1 GM Korea vehicle sales during October (in units):
October 2011 October 2010
TOTAL SALES 69,647 68,775
OVERSEAS SALES 58,591 57,186
DOMESTIC SALES 11,056 11,589
Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co is South Korea's third-largest automaker. General Motors Co and partners took a majority stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002, creating GM Korea. (Reporting By Seongbin Kang and Iktae Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Michael Kors drops to more than one-year low on forecast cut