TABLE-GM Korea October sales up 1.3 pct y/y

SEOUL, Nov 1 GM Korea vehicle sales during October (in units):

October 2011 October 2010

TOTAL SALES 69,647 68,775

OVERSEAS SALES 58,591 57,186

DOMESTIC SALES 11,056 11,589

Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co is South Korea's third-largest automaker. General Motors Co and partners took a majority stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002, creating GM Korea. (Reporting By Seongbin Kang and Iktae Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)