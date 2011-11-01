版本:
中国
2011年 11月 1日

TABLE-GM Korea October sales up 1.3 pct y/y

 SEOUL, Nov 1 GM Korea vehicle sales during
October (in units):	
 	

                       October 2011      October 2010	
 TOTAL SALES            69,647             68,775	
 OVERSEAS SALES         58,591             57,186	
 DOMESTIC SALES         11,056             11,589	
 Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co is South Korea's third-largest
automaker. General Motors Co and partners took a majority
stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002,
creating GM Korea.	
	
 (Reporting By Seongbin Kang and Iktae Park; Editing by Chris
Lewis)

