TABLE-GM Korea Nov sales up 8.5 pct y/y

SEOUL, Dec 1 GM Korea Co' s vehicle sales
during November (in units):	
                         November 2011       November 2010	
    TOTAL SALES            70,278              64,802	
    OVERSEAS SALES         59,480              52,248	
    DOMESTIC SALES         10,798              12,554	
    Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co. Is South Korea's third-largest
auto maker. General motors and partners took a majority
stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002,
creating GM Korea.

