TABLE-GM Korea Nov sales up 8.5 pct y/y

SEOUL, Dec 1 GM Korea Co' s vehicle sales during November (in units): November 2011 November 2010 TOTAL SALES 70,278 64,802 OVERSEAS SALES 59,480 52,248 DOMESTIC SALES 10,798 12,554 Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co. Is South Korea's third-largest auto maker. General motors and partners took a majority stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002, creating GM Korea.