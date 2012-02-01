版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 1日 星期三 13:27 BJT

TABLE-GM Korea Jan sales down 9.2 pct y/y

SEOUL, Feb 1 GM Korea Co' s vehicle sales
during January (in units):	
                          January 2012          January 2011	
    TOTAL SALES               62,042                68,356	
    OVERSEAS SALES            54,001                58,350	
    DOMESTIC SALES             8,041                10,006	
    Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co. is South Korea's third-largest
automaker. General Motors and partners took a majority
stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002,
creating GM Korea.

