TABLE-GM Korea Feb sales up 14.7 pct y/y

SEOUL, March 2 - GM Korea Co vehicle sales for February (in units): February 2012 February 2011 TOTAL SALES 62,959 54,891 OVERSEAS SALES 52,682 47,260 DOMESTIC SALES 10,277 7,631 Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co is South Korea's third-largest automaker. General Motors Co and partners took a majority stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002, creating GM Korea.