TABLE-GM Korea Feb sales up 14.7 pct y/y

SEOUL, March 2 - GM Korea Co vehicle sales for
February (in units):	
        	
                          February 2012          February 2011	
    TOTAL SALES             62,959                  54,891	
    OVERSEAS SALES          52,682                  47,260	
    DOMESTIC SALES          10,277                   7,631	
    Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co is South Korea's third-largest
automaker. General Motors Co and partners took a majority
stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002,
creating GM Korea.

