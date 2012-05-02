TABLE-GM Korea April sales down 13.8 pct y/y

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 2 GM Korea Co' s vehicle sales during April (in units): April 2012 April 2011 TOTAL SALES 61,732 71,608 OVERSEAS SALES 48,619 58,602 DOMESTIC SALES 13,113 13,006 Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co. is South Korea's third-largest automaker. General Motors and partners took a majority stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002, creating GM Korea.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.