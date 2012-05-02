版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 2日 星期三 12:33 BJT

TABLE-GM Korea April sales down 13.8 pct y/y

SEOUL, May 2 GM Korea Co' s vehicle sales during
April (in units):  	
                          April 2012       April 2011  	
   TOTAL SALES              61,732           71,608             
          	
   OVERSEAS SALES           48,619           58,602             	
   DOMESTIC SALES           13,113           13,006             	
   Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co. is South Korea's third-largest
automaker. General Motors and partners took a majority
stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002,
creating GM Korea.

