TABLE-GM Korea May sales down 5.5 pct y/y

BRIEF-Yingde Gases says Originwater has no intention to pursue strategic transaction with Co
* In response to certain rumours , Originwater has confirmed that it has no intention to pursue any strategic transaction with co
SEOUL, June 1 GM Korea Co' s vehicle sales during May (in units): May 2012 May 2011 TOTAL SALES 67,571 71,497 OVERSEAS SALES 54,566 59,094 DOMESTIC SALES 13,005 12,403 Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co. is South Korea's third-largest automaker. General Motors and partners took a majority stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002, creating GM Korea.
* In response to certain rumours , Originwater has confirmed that it has no intention to pursue any strategic transaction with co
LONDON, Feb 21 The head of Britain's biggest trade union Unite said on Tuesday he will seek assurances from the chief executive of PSA Carlos Tavares that it will maintain jobs and keep plants in Britain open during a meeting on Friday.
* Richmont Mines reports fourth quarter and annual financial results; record performance at the island gold mine