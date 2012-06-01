版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 1日 星期五 13:02 BJT

TABLE-GM Korea May sales down 5.5 pct y/y

SEOUL, June 1 GM Korea Co' s vehicle sales
during May (in units):  	
                          May 2012       May 2011  	
   TOTAL SALES              67,571         71,497               
       	
   OVERSEAS SALES           54,566         59,094 	
   DOMESTIC SALES           13,005         12,403      	
   Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co. is South Korea's third-largest
automaker. General Motors and partners took a majority
stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002,
creating GM Korea.

