European lawmakers reject national bans on GM food, feed imports

* European Commission says existing law will remain in place
* Green politicians say will oppose all new approvals
* Industry says new law would have breached single market
rules
BRUSSELS, Oct 28 The European Parliament on
Wednesday rejected a draft law that would have allowed member
states to ban the use of EU-approved genetically modified food
and feed on their territory, a step welcomed by the GM industry.
GM crops are extremely divisive in Europe and a majority of
the 28 European Union nations has requested opt-outs from
authorisations to grow GM crops under a separate law agreed in
March.
Health Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis said in a
statement Europe found itself in a "very paradoxical situation",
as EU citizens were sceptical about GMOs while livestock
producers were dependent on GM feed imports for their animals.
"I regret that today MEPs have rejected the proposal. I feel
this is a lost opportunity to give a concrete answer to a
legitimate concern of European citizens," he said.
Monsanto's GM maize MON 810 is for now the only crop
commercially cultivated in the EU.
Andriukaitis told the parliament earlier that in the case of
a rejection, the Commission would continue to apply existing
rules on approvals for GM food and feed imports.
The rules have led to years of stalemate as member states
have been unable to reach decisions. Critics say the system
lacks legal certainty and any opt-outs under the system are
vulnerable to court challenges.
EuropaBio, which represents GM companies, said the rejection
of the Commission's "patchwork proposal" was positive.
"If approved, such a proposal would undermine the internal
market and farmers' livelihoods and set off alarm bells for any
innovative industry looking to invest in Europe," Leticia
Goncalves, chairman of EuropaBio, said in a statement.
Green politicians say the Commission's proposal would have
facilitated GM authorisations as regulators could argue that
member states with objections were free to opt out. They say,
however, it was legally flawed, a charge they also level at the
existing system.
"We cannot persist with the current situation by which
authorisations proceed in spite of flawed risk assessments and
the consistent opposition of a majority of EU governments and,
importantly, a clear majority of EU citizens," Green food safety
spokesperson Bart Staes said in a statement.
Staes said the Green party would meanwhile systematically
object to any GM food or feed authorisations.
