Monsanto says won't sell GMO maize in France in 2012

PARIS Jan 24 U.S. biotech firm Monsanto
said on Tuesday it does not plan to sell its genetically
modified maize MON810 in France this year, nor after, even
though the country's highest court overturned a 3-year ban in
November.
"Monsanto considers that favourable conditions for the sale
of the MON810 in France in 2012 and beyond are not in place,"
the company said in a statement, adding that it had told the
French authorities about its intentions.
The French government said earlier this month it would
uphold its ban on the insect-resistant strain of maize, despite
the court's decision to annul the ban after finding that it had
not produced enough evidence that Monsanto's MON810 posed a
significant risk to health or the environment.
The farm ministry said France would reintroduce its
moratorium on MON810 maize (corn) before spring sowings start.
Monsanto's statement follows an action by anti-GMO activists
in one of its plants in southwestern France on Tuesday. They
said Monsanto was about to sell MON810 to French farmers ahead
of sowings whereas the U.S. firm said GMO seeds stored at some
of its French plants were aimed at export markets.
Genetically modified organism (GMO) crops are widely used in
countries such as the United States and Brazil but consumers in
France, the EU's largest grain producer, are among the
staunchest biotech sceptics.
Monsanto, which stressed that it had not sold nor tested
MON810 in France since 2008, said that as long as the political
climate remained unfavourable it would limit its offer to
non-GMO seeds.