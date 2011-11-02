Groups sue U.S. over GMO crops in wildlife refuges

* Lawsuit involves crops in eight Midwestern states
* Fourth in a series of similar legal actions
* Plaintiffs claim Roundup Ready crops hurt environment
By Carey Gillam
Nov 2 Environmental and food safety groups
filed suit on Wednesday against the U.S. Fish & Wildlife
Service, demanding it end the cultivation of genetically
modified crops on Midwestern wildlife refuges.
The groups claim the federal agency broke the law by
entering agreements with farmers that allowed planting of
biotech crops on refuge land in eight U.S. states without
environmental reviews required by U.S. law.
Most of the crops at issue are "Roundup Ready" -- biotech
crops engineered by Monsanto (MON.N) to tolerate dousings of
Monsanto's Roundup herbicide, the plaintiffs said. Roundup
Ready crops have been shown to "foster an epidemic of
superweeds," and create other problems for the environment,
according to the plaintiffs.
"National Wildlife Refuges are sanctuaries for migratory
birds, native grasses, and endangered species," said Paige
Tomaselli, an attorney for the Center for Food Safety, one of
the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
"Allowing pesticide-promoting, GE (genetically engineered)
crops degrades these vital ecosystems and is antithetical to
the basic purpose of our refuge system. Worse still is approval
without meaningful review of these crops' impacts," Tomaselli
said in a statement.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia, is the fourth in a series of suits aimed
at ending this practice, Tomaselli said.
The plaintiffs include Beyond Pesticides, a nonprofit
public health and environmental safety group; the Center for
Food Safety, also a national nonprofit involved in health and
environmental safety issues; and Public Employees for
Environmental Responsibility, a nonprofit alliance of local,
state and federal scientists, law enforcements officers, land
managers and others.
The groups claim the government violated the National
Environmental Policy Act by failing to do a complete
environmental impact statement before allowing the biotech
crops to be planted in the refuge areas. They also claim
violations of wildlife protection laws.
The Fish & Wildlife Service had no immediate response to
the lawsuit.
In the suit, the plaintiffs state that studies have shown
that cultivation of herbicide-tolerant genetically engineered
crops such as Roundup Ready soybeans and corn dramatically
increases the use of herbicides. The primary herbicide used on
U.S. farmland is glyphosate - the main ingredient in Roundup -
and heavy use of glyphosate has been degrading the soil
ecosystem and polluting wetlands, streams, lakes, and rivers,
some studies have shown, the plaintiffs said.
Herbicides also harm habitats of wildlife and in many
instances, directly harm plants and wildlife, including listed
endangered species, according to the lawsuit.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by David Gregorio)