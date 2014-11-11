GMO battles over 'settled' science spur new study of crops

Nov 11 Monsanto Co, the world's largest
seed company, and its brethren of global biotech crop developers
are spreading the word that as far as the safety of their
genetically modified grain goes, the science is solidly on their
side.
The message of "settled" science has become the rallying cry
for defenders of the crops and food commonly referred to as GMOs
as they push back against consumers, environmentalists,
lawmakers and others who want the crops labeled, restricted or
banned.
"We believe the science is settled," Andrew LaVigne, CEO of
the American Seed Trade Association, said in an interview.
But critics of the products say that is not the last word on
the issue.
Some international scientists are challenging the assertion
and say many scientific studies show concerns with crops whose
DNA has been spliced in ways not seen in nature.
On Tuesday, a group with backing from institutions in
Russia, the United States and Europe said it would undertake the
longest, largest and most definitive study of GMOs to date to
try to settle the debate once and for all.
The $25 million study of 6,000 rats to be fed a GMO corn
diet is designed as an independent examination of the health
impacts of GMO corn and the herbicide used on it. The research
is to be done in Russia and western Europe over two to three
years. (factorgmo.com/en/)
"The science on these GMOs is not settled by a long shot,"
said Bruce Blumberg, an endocrinology expert at the University
of California, Irvine, who sits on the study review board.
"Studies that were done by the manufacturers are the main ones
showing safety, and those have an inherent conflict of
interest."
Monsanto, the leading developer of GMO crops, has
stacks of research underscoring the safety of its products. Many
U.S. university scientists also back the safety of GMOs, as does
the U.S. government.
Karen Batra, a spokeswoman for the Biotechnology Industry
Organization, says "merely a handful of studies" point to health
or safety issues, and all have been debunked.
Still, the debate rages on. Some biotech crop critics worry
about pesticide residues in GMO foods, while others worry about
what impact the crops have on the environment.
"The claim that there is a consensus among scientists that
GM food products are safe ... is simply a PR campaign sponsored
by the industry," said Dave Schubert, of the Salk Institute for
Biological Studies in San Diego, California.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Dan Grebler)