GMP Capital loss underscores challenge facing independent brokers

| TORONTO, April 30
TORONTO, April 30 GMP Capital reported
a net loss on Thursday, as a slump in commodity prices damped
issuance and deal activity among small- and mid-tier companies
that account for a large portion of the independent brokerage
firm's client base.
The results underscore the challenge that many small and
mid-market firms face in Canada, as weak commodity prices and
higher costs amid increased regulatory scrutiny weigh on
results.
"Challenging market conditions persisted throughout first
quarter 2015 as low commodity valuations produced subdued
capital markets activity within our key mid-market sectors,"
Chief Executive Harris Fricker said in a statement, adding that
GMP is "keenly focused on safeguarding capital and maintaining
liquidity."
Still, Fricker, on a conference call on Thursday, said some
recent commodity price stability made him more optimistic about
the firm's second-quarter prospects.
Some analysts were less sanguine.
"While the capital position of the company remains in decent
shape, from an operational perspective, there is very little to
get excited about with GMP, and we expect the stock to continue
to tread water," said Scotia analyst Sumit Malhotra in a note.
An extended slump in precious metals prices, coupled with
sharp pullbacks in the price of everything from copper and coal
to iron ore and oil, have led to the downfall of a slew of the
smaller brokerages around Bay Street, Toronto's financial hub.
In 2013, Stifel Nicolaus shut its Canadian operations, and
Stonecap closed its Calgary operations, only to later be bought
out by Edgecrest Capital. Many others have trimmed staff
headcounts, shut down or merged with other companies in the last
three years.
These firms cater to the needs of the hundreds of small- and
mid-tier mining and energy companies that make up a large swathe
of Canadian public markets.
Ian Russell, the head of the Investment Industry Association
of Canada, warned last month that the boutique brokerage model
is under stress.
"The conflation of poor business conditions, widespread
structural change in capital markets, and regulatory reform, has
forced adjustments in the structural framework of the venture
marketplace," Russell said in a public letter.
GMP said first-quarter revenue fell 16.6 percent to C$53.3
million ($44.2 million), as investment banking fees declined.
It posted a net loss attributable to shareholders of C$8.9
million, or 14 Canadian cents a share. That compared with a year
earlier profit of C$2.2 million, or 3 Canadian cents a share.
($1 = 1.2053 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Bernadette Baum)