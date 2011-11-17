ON THE MOVE: Richardson GMP scoops up fired Desjardins brokers

TORONTO Nov 17 Two top-tier financial advisers, fired last week by Desjardins Securities over investments of client money in the Bahamas, have been hired by Richardson GMP, their spokesman said on Thursday.

Marc Dalpe and Jean-Marc Milette, two of nine Montreal brokers dismissed by Desjardins, a unit of Montreal-based Desjardins Group, started at Richardson GMP, the wealth unit of GMP Capital Inc (GMP.TO), in the last few days.

"They are definately now employees at Richardson GMP," spokesman Ahmed Galipeau said, adding the men would have a formal statement about the new positions and the "whole story" in a few days.

Desjardins dismissed the financial advisers after the company discovered they were secretly investing client money with another broker in the Bahamas, violating disclosure rules. But Desjardins said their actions did not involve any fraud or misuse of Desjardins' client accounts.

After their firing, Dalpe and Milette said there were no grounds justifying their dismissal. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Rob Wilson)