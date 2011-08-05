UPDATE 1-GMP Capital Q2 profit falls on lower trading volumes

(Follows alerts)
Aug 5 GMP Capital Inc , one of Canada's
largest independent investment dealers, reported a 79 percent
drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower levels of underwriting
activity and reduced institutional trading volumes.
GMP's second-quarter income was C$5.1 million ($5.2
million), or 4 Canadian cents per basic share, compared with
C$24.1 million, or 32 Canadian cents per basic share.
Revenue fell 41 percent to C$67.6 million .
"In our capital markets business, revenue was
lower than our expectations and was negatively impacted by
reduced investor confidence and declining equity market
valuations," Chief Executive Harris Fricker said in a statement.
GMP Capital, along with Desjardins Financial Group, Dundee
Capital Markets and Manulife Financial , has
agreed to join Maple's C$3.6 billion (US$3.7 billion) bid for
the TMX Group .
($1 = 0.975 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)