UPDATE 1-GMX Resources signs gas deal with EDF unit

Dec 12 Oil and gas company GMX Resources sold some of its future natural gas output for $49.7 million to a unit of French energy giant EDF SA as it looks to shield itself from stubbornly low gas prices.

Natural gas prices have fallen about 30 percent this year as excess supply continue to hurt.

The Oklahoma City-based compamy will produce 14.75 billion cubic feet of gas in 8 years from some of its properties in the Haynesville/Bossier shale to be delivered to EDF Trading North America.

The term can be further extended to complete delivery of the volumes agreed upon.

The company also expects year-end production volumes to be lower than the year-ago period due the agreement.

Shares of the company closed at $1.57 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.