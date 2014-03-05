Court rejects GN Store Nord case against German cartel office

COPENHAGEN, March 5 Germany's Dusseldorf Court of Appeal has said it will dismiss a case brought by GN Store Nord against the German Federal Cartel Office, the Danish hearing aid and headset maker said.

GN Store Nord filed a claim for 1.1 billion euros compensation from the cartel office after it blocked the sale of the company's GN ReSound business to Sonova in 2007.

Last year, another German court dismissed GN's claim and the company appealed that decision. GN said on Wednesday it would decide later whether to appeal the latest decision. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)