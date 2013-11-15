UPDATE 1-GN Store Nord upgrades guidance as profit spikes 50 pct

* Third-quarter EBITA up more than 50 pct to 294 mln DKK
* Upgrades full-year EBITA guidance to 1.29 bln DKK from
1.24 bln
* Announces new long-term financial targets
COPENHAGEN, Nov 15 Danish hearing aid and
headset maker GN Store Nord upgraded its full-year
guidance as it reported a jump in third-quarter profits in line
with analysts' expectations.
Underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA) rose more than 50 percent to 294 million Danish crowns
($53 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, from 195 million
crowns a year earlier.
The company now forecasts core earnings of 1.29 billion
crowns ($232.8 million) for 2013, up from the previous estimate
of 1.24 billion crowns.
"It is a sign that consumers are very happy with our newest
hearing aid and the wireless technology we have chosen," Chief
Financial Officer Anders Boyer said.
Revenue rose 8 percent in the quarter to 1.61 billion
crowns, with two percentage points of the growth coming from a
stockpiling of hearing aids by Costco Wholesale Corp.
GN Store Nord is the world's fourth-biggest hearing aid
manufacturer behind Switzerland's Sonova, Denmark's
William Demant and Germany's Siemens, but
Boyer said he expects the company to move past its German rival
in the "foreseeable future".
The company also announced its new 2016 targets for the
hearing aid and headset divisions, GN Resound and GN
Netcom.
The group's stock is the most expensive in the Copenhagen
stock exchange's benchmark index, trading at 46 times earnings.
The shares were up 0.1 percent by 0843 GMT against a 0.1
percent fall for the Copenhagen stock market's benchmark index
.
($1 = 5.5422 Danish crowns).