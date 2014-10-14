ANALYST VIEW-GN Store Nord benefits from disappointing Sonova launch -Sydbank

COPENHAGEN Oct 14 Shares in Danish hearing aid maker GN Store Nord rose around 2 percent on Tuesday after Swiss competitor Sonova launched a new product .

ANALYST MORTEN IMSGARD, SYDBANK (Recommendation: Buy)

"There had been speculation Sonova's new product platform would be based on the same technology as GN's products, the 2.4 gigahertz wirelesss technology, and that GN thereby would loose some of its differentiation from its competitors".

"But Sonova has kept its existing wireless technology, so you still need an external device to connect Sonova's hearing aids to, for example an iPhone".

"For Sonova investors it is a big disappointment, and for the GN investors it is a relief that GN still - at least for some quarters - will have products that differentiates them from their competitors". (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)