UPDATE 1-GN Store Nord earnings below forecast on weak headset division

COPENHAGEN, April 29 GN Store Nord
reported first-quarter core profit a touch below forecasts on
Wednesday and its shares fell as its headset division
disappointed despite a strong performance by the larger hearing
aid segment.
The Danish company said earnings before interest, taxation
and amortisation rose to 291 million Danish crowns ($43 million)
from 253 million crowns a year earlier, below an average
estimate of 303 million crowns in a Reuters poll.
The company, the third largest hearing aid maker in the
world, still sees 2015 earnings before interest tax and
amortisation (EBITA) of more than 1.48 billion crowns and
organic revenue growth of more than 8 pct.
Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgard described the two divisions
as "night and day".
"The hearing aid division is performing really well, with
new product launches helping from March and the lift in
earnings. "But the headset division is struggling with weak
markets, just as we saw with main competitor, Plantronics
," he said.
Shares in the stock fell by as much as 2.7 percent in
morning trade but had recovered to trade 1 percent lower at
144.60 Danish crowns each.
The Danish company wowed the market a year ago when it
launched a hearing aid developed with Apple which
connected directly to iPhones to stream voice and music from the
devices.
On Wednesday, it said U.S. sales grew and it increased its
market share. Its ties with Apple were strengthened when it
developed a ReSound app for the Apple Watch, when the wearable
device was launched by the U.S. tech giant.
But growth in the headset segment, where GN Store Nord
produces the Jabra devices found in many offices and call
centres around the world, were sluggish and results for the
division were hurt by adverse foreign exchange movements.
"In general, the stronger dollar is positive for GN Store
Nord and especially for ReSound. Looking into 2016, we expect a
three-digit million contribution to the bottom line (in Danish
crowns)," Chief Financial Officer Anders Boyer told Reuters.
"Netcom however, has more expenses in dollars than income,
and therefore reacts negatively on the strengthened currency."
Boyer denied speculation that GN Store Nord was interested
in buying the Danish luxury stereo and television set maker Bang
& Olufsen but did say the company wanted to develop a
third branch of its business.
($1 = 6.8034 Danish crowns)
