GN hearing aid unit's chief not looking to acquire retail chains

COPENHAGEN, Sept 26 Hearing-aids and headsets
maker GN Store Nord will focus on close partnerships
with retail businesses instead of acquisitions, the hearing aid
division's CEO Anders Hedegaard told Reuters on Monday.
* Rivals in the industry have over the past year acquired
retail chains in order to ensure the sales of their own hearing
aid products and fight pricing pressures from discount chains
such as Costco.
* "We have stayed away from acquisitions of
retail-businesses and actually performed better than our
competitors and done well by focusing on what we are good at,"
he told Reuters after the company had laid out a new three
year-strategy on Sunday.
* "We provide an alternative - we can cooperate with the
independent retailers and help them improve their businesses,"
Hedegaard said.
* The GN group finished its acquisition of U.S.-based
hearing aid services provider Audigy in July, opening up sales
channels to around 250 network members while letting Audigy
operate as a separate subsidiary.
* Hedegaard would not rule out acquiring other purchasing
groups similar to Audigy, but said it was not on top of his
"wish-list" compared to other potential acquisitions. He
declined to elaborate further.
* The division is expected to launch the fifth generation of
its 2.4 gigahertz wireless hearing aid in 2017, the company said
on its capital markets day on Monday.
* Along with the new strategy the company also announced the
divestment of its hearing-aid division GN Otometrics.
* The company said it expects its two divisions, GN Hearing
and GN Audio, to deliver mid- to high- single-digit organic
growth.
* GN Store Nord shares closed 0.9 percent lower on Monday at
149.40 Danish crowns, having touched 151.90 crowns last week,
its highest level since April last year.
(Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, Greg Mahlich)