UPDATE 1-GNC settles dietary supplements case with U.S. government

(Recasts with comment from GNC, adds background on FDA
investigation into dietary supplements)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Dec 7 GNC Holdings Inc, the
largest global dietary supplement retailer, has agreed to pay
$2.25 million to avoid federal prosecution over its alleged sale
of illegal dietary supplements, the U.S. Department of Justice
said on Wednesday.
GNC admitted no wrongdoing as part of the agreement. But a
senior Justice Department official hailed it as "a significant
step forward in reforming an industry rife with alarming
practices."
"Unlawful dietary supplements are an important enforcement
priority," Benjamin C. Mizer, the department's principal deputy
assistant attorney general, said in a statement.
The non-prosecution agreement, under which GNC will reform
some practices, stems from allegations that it sold a misbranded
supplement in 2013 called OxyElite Pro Advanced Formula, made by
Dallas-based USP Labs.
USP Labs was indicted in November 2015 in a federal court in
Dallas on charges that it engaged in a conspiracy to import
ingredients from China using false certificates of analysis and
false labeling, according to the Justice Department.
The case against the company has not yet gone to trial. But
it was accused of falsely claiming its dietary supplements
contained natural plant extracts when they actually contained
synthetic stimulants made in China, the department said.
In a statement, GNC said it was pleased to have resolved the
misbranded supplements matter with the government and had
removed certain USP Labs products from the shelves of its stores
"years ago."
The agreement with the government affirmed that GNC was in
"full compliance" with the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act,
the company said, adding that USP had provided "false
assurances" about its products.
As part of the non-prosecution agreement, GNC vowed to
suspend the sale of any products the Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has issued a public warning about. It also
agreed to create lists of acceptable and unacceptable
ingredients for use in supplements, conduct more due diligence
on its vendors, and help establish an industry-wide quality seal
program.
Wednesday's case was investigated by a number of federal
offices, including the FDA's Office of Criminal Investigations
(OCI).
Although the government identified problems with supplements
sold by GNC, a separate probe conducted last year by the OCI
into supplements sold at major retailers uncovered no evidence
of wrongdoing.
In that probe, agents conducted undercover purchases of
supplements at GNC, the Vitamin Shoppe and Vitamin World.
All of the supplements, including some made by USP Labs,
came back with a clean bill of health from the FDA's labs,
according to records reviewed by Reuters.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch Editing by W Simon and Tom Brown)