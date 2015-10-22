版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 23日 星期五 02:03 BJT

Oregon AG: GNC knowing sold spiked products -USA Today

WASHINGTON Oct 22 Nutritional supplement retailer GNC Holding Inc knowingly sold products spiked with two synthetic drugs, Oregon's attorney general has charged, USA Today reported on Thursday, citing internal company records and a lawsuit. (Writing by Susan Heavey)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐