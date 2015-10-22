Oregon AG: GNC knowing sold spiked products -USA Today

UPDATE 1-P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.
WASHINGTON Oct 22 Nutritional supplement retailer GNC Holding Inc knowingly sold products spiked with two synthetic drugs, Oregon's attorney general has charged, USA Today reported on Thursday, citing internal company records and a lawsuit. (Writing by Susan Heavey)
SEATTLE, Jan 20 Aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but costs from its acquisition of seat maker B/E Aerospace caused the figure to miss analysts estimates.
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.