UPDATE 1-GNC Holdings strikes deal with NY Attorney General over herbal supplements

March 30 GNC Holdings Inc said it restored certain dietary supplements to its stores in New York after reaching an agreement with the state's attorney general that its products complied with the Food and Drug Administration's guidelines.

GNC also agreed to adopt stricter testing standards for herbal supplements that exceed FDA requirements, a first in the United States, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement.

The company did not have to pay any monetary damages, just implement reforms, Elizabeth DeBold, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General's office said.

GNC was one of four to remove certain supplements from its New York stores after receiving subpoenas from Schneiderman demanding evidence for the health claims printed on product labels.

Both internal and independent third-party tests had proved that GNC's "products are safe, pure, properly labeled and in full compliance with all regulatory requirements", the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company had said earlier this month that tests also showed its products contain all herbal extracts listed on labels and, consequently, GNC on Monday said had restored its full assortment of Herbal Plus products to its New York stores.

GNC will start DNA barcoding within 18 months to confirm the authenticity of all plants used as sources for its herbal supplements prior to processing, according to a statement from Schneiderman' office.

GNC would test for contamination by allergens both before and after production and had also agreed to prominently disclose in its stores and on its website if a supplement product was derived from whole herbs or extracts, Schneiderman said.

Herbal Plus is part of GNC's vitamins, minerals and herbal supplements business, which accounts for almost 40 percent of its U.S. retail revenue.

The investigation of the herbal supplements sold by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp was ongoing, spokeswoman DeBold said.

Representatives at Walgreens, Wal-Mart, GNC and Target were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Several lawsuits have been filed against GNC since Feb. 2, when Schneiderman asked the four retailers to halt sales of certain herbal supplements as DNA tests failed to detect plant materials listed on majority of products tested.

GNC said on Monday that the lawsuits were without merit.

GNC's shares were up 5 percent at $48.34 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)