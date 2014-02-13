Health supplements seller GNC Holdings results miss estimates

Feb 13 Health supplements retailer GNC Holdings
Inc reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results,
hurt by heavy promotions during the holiday shopping period.
GNC's shares fell as much as 15 percent after the bell.
The company also said it expected to earn about $3.18-$3.24
per share for the full year, well below the average analyst
estimate of $3.46, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
GNC, which also sells its products through GNC.com and
Luckyvitamin.com, reported adjusted earnings of $60.6 million,
or 63 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Revenue rose 8.6 percent to $613.7 million while same-store
sales rose 5 percent.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 64 cents per
share on revenue of $631.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
GNC's shares closed at $52.39 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Thursday.