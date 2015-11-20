GNC Holdings suspends sale of USPlabs products

Nov 19 Nutritional products retailer GNC
Holdings Inc said it was suspending sales of all
products manufactured by USPlabs LLC after the U.S. Justice
Department filed criminal charges on USPlabs.
"We have no reason to believe that there are any health and
safety issues with respect to any USPlabs products currently
sold by GNC, it is in the best interest of our customers to
suspend the sale of the company's products pending further
review," GNC said in a statement on Thursday.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed criminal charges on
Tuesday against USPlabs, which sold the workout supplement
Jack3d, and against six of its executives for the unlawful sale
of nutritional supplements.
USPlabs could not be reached immediately for a comment
outside regular business hours.
