GN Store Nord names new CEO of headset business

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
COPENHAGEN Nov 22 Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord said on Friday Mogens Elsberg has decided to resign from role as chief executive of the group's headset unit GN Netcom.
Elsberg has decided to step down to pursue other career opportunities, the company said.
Niels Svenningsen, a Zurich-based senior vice president from Hitachi Data Systems, has been appointed as Elsberg's successor. (Reporting by Teis Jensen. Editing by Jane Merriman)
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.