UPDATE 2-GN Store Nord goes after TPSA cash in US

* GN says has begun U.S. enforcement proceedings

* Asks U.S. court to seize cash flows from AT&T to TPSA

* Has filed for enforcement in 6 countries beyond Poland

COPENHAGEN, Dec 13 Denmark's GN Store Nord has started legal action in the United States against Polish telecoms firm TPSA in a bid to secure a disputed $500 million arbitration award for a fibre-optic network it built for TPSA.

GN Store Nord, a maker of hearing aids and headsets, said on Tuesday its DPTG unit had asked a U.S. court to seize money owed by telecom group AT&T to TPSA and that DPTG had now filed for enforcement in six countries beyond Poland.

Going after TPSA's cash in the United States is the latest episode in a decade-old dispute between DPTG and TPSA over cash flows from a fibre-optic network that DPTG built for France Telecom-controlled TPSA.

GN maintains that DPTG is entitled to 14.8 percent of net profits from the network in 1994-2009.

"The enforcement in the United States is an important step towards ensuring that TPSA fulfills its obligations in accordance with the final and legally binding arbitration award amounting to 2.9 billion Danish crowns ($515.4 million) for phase 1 (of the contract period) rendered on September 3, 2010," GN said.

"The cash flows flowing to TPSA from TPSA's partners outside Poland can -- over time -- pay back the claims against TPSA," it added.

In January this year, DPTG filed a claim for 2.4 billion crowns for phase 2 of the contract period with the Arbitration Tribunal in Vienna.

Last month, TPSA said it would consider appealing against a dismissal by the Commercial Court in Vienna of TPSA's request to set aside the award for phase 1.

A TPSA spokesman said GN's announcement was part of a pressure campaign and that TPSA's business was unaffected by such action.

"Launching enforcement proceedings against TPSA in yet another country by DPTG is only an element of a PR strategy on the Danish part, which are to put pressure on TPSA and the courts that run the case," TPSA's Wojciech Jabczynski said.

Shares in GN traded up 1 percent in Copenhagen, and TPSA's stock was down 0.7 percent in Warsaw by 1235 GMT.