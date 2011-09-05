UPDATE 1-Goals Soccer profit up, says trading softer since H1

(Adds details)

* Says yet to resolve VAT row with HMRC

* H1 adj pretax profit up 8 pct at 4.1 mln stg

Sept 5 Goals Soccer Centres said trading in the second half of July and August was softer than expected, following a "satisfactory" performance in the first half with an 8 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit.

"However, we fully expect a return to the trading levels seen in the first half of the year in part aided by our 'Get Back in the Game' marketing campaign encouraging summer-lapsed players to get back to playing in early September," Managing Director Keith Rogers said in a statement on Monday.

The operator of five-a-side soccer centres also said it is yet to resolve a dispute with the UK tax authority - Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) - related to block bookings for its pitches.

In July, the company, which operates 43 centres, had said it was landed with an extra VAT bill by the HMRC that could hurt profits and sales by 625,000 pounds a year.

January-June adjusted pretax profit was 4.1 million pounds ($6.6 million), compared with 3.8 million pounds last year.

Revenue rose 11 percent to 14.7 million pounds.

Goals Soccer shares, which have gained 10 percent over the past year, closed at 126 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at over 60 million pounds. ($1 = 0.617 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)