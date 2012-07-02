Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
July 2 British equity firm Patron Capital said it may offer to buy out Goals Soccer Centres Plc, three months after the football centre operator said it received a preliminary approach from a Canadian pension fund.
On Monday, the Daily Telegraph said Patron Capital, which owns British five-a-side football company Powerleague, had started due diligence and was close to tabling an offer for Goals Soccer.
Goals Soccer, which runs 42 five-a-side football sites in Britain, received an approach from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in April, which analysts estimated could result in a deal valued at up to 76.8 million pounds ($120.46 million).
The Canadian pension fund has until July 9 to table a firm bid for the company, which had a market value of about 61 million pounds as of Friday.
Goals Soccer confirmed it received an approach from Patron Capital, but added that it continued to be in discussions with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS