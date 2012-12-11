UPDATE 1-Web host Go Daddy appoints former Yahoo executive as CEO

Dec 11 Go Daddy, one of the world's biggest
Internet hosting firms, appointed Yahoo Inc's former
Chief Product Officer Blake Irving as chief executive.
He will take over from interim CEO Scott Wagner on Jan. 7.
Irving left Yahoo, where he headed a centralized products group
that straddled several client types, on April 27.
"Blake Irving's deep technology experience and his history
of developing new cutting-edge products and leading large global
teams make him a ... compelling choice to drive Go Daddy to the
next level of its ... growth," said Bob Parsons, Go Daddy's
executive chairman and founder.
Irving also served in various positions at Microsoft Corp
from 1992 to 2007.
Go Daddy, which describes itself as the top provider of
domain names, filed to go public in 2006 but withdrew its IPO
due to poor market conditions.