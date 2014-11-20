GoDaddy aims to list next year, seeks $4.5 bln valuation-NY Post

Nov 20 GoDaddy Inc is planning an initial public
offering early next year that would value the world's biggest
provider of web addresses at roughly $4.5 billion, the New York
Post said.
GoDaddy, backed by KKR & Co and Silver Lake
Management LLC, first filed to go public in June.
Chief financial officer, Scott Wagner, met with analysts
last week to give an update on the company and stressed
GoDaddy's desire to diversify to compete with rivals, the Post
said, citing a source. (bit.ly/1p2Rb8b)
GoDaddy and other internet domain registration providers are
under pressure after Google Inc began testing a domain
registration service in June this year. (bit.ly/1qtn0E7)
GoDaddy and KKR declined to comment on the report. Silver
Lake did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.
(Reporting By Subrat Patnaik and Abhirup Roy in Bangalore;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)