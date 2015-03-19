版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 19日 星期四 18:38 BJT

Web hosting company GoDaddy's IPO to raise up to $418 mln

March 19 Web hosting company GoDaddy Inc said its initial public offering of 22 million class A shares is expected to raise up to $418 million.

The offering is expected to be priced within the range of $17 per share to $19 per share, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/18KrOB1) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐