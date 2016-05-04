Web-hosting company GoDaddy's revenue rises 15.3 pct

BRIEF-CME Group says cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps on Jan 12
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
May 4 Web-hosting company GoDaddy Inc reported a 15.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more per user and it attracted more customers.
The company's net loss narrowed to $18.3 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $43.4 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $433.7 million from $376.3 million. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment
* River road asset management llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in fidelity national financial inc as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jw57cK Further company coverage: