In-flight internet provider Gogo's quarterly revenue jumps

BRIEF-PPG says is "disappointed" that Akzo Nobel has again refused to enter into negotiation
* Is "disappointed" that Akzonobel has once again refused to enter into a negotiation regarding a combination of two companies
Feb 26 In-flight internet provider Gogo Inc posted an 18 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more flyers used its services.
The company, which has not reported a profit since going public in 2013, said its net loss widened to $24.1 million, or 28 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $22.1 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $109.2 million from $92.6 million. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Is "disappointed" that Akzonobel has once again refused to enter into a negotiation regarding a combination of two companies
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.