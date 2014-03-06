UPDATE 1-Cohen's SAC Capital has 5.4 pct passive stake in Gogo Inc

March 6 SAC Capital Advisors, the investment
manager founded by Steven A. Cohen, said on Thursday it has
taken a 5.4 percent stake in Gogo Inc, a provider of
in-flight Wi-Fi service.
SAC said in a regulatory filing it now owns 4.5 million
shares in the company. Investment managers are required to make
a regulatory filing if they own more than 5 percent of a
company.
Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors pleaded guilty to insider
trading late last year and is now transforming
itself into a family office which will manage only Cohen's
personal fortune, which was recently estimated by Forbes
magazine at $11 billion.
The firm returned capital to outside investors in January
after more than two decades as one of the industry's
best-performing hedge funds.
Gogo's shares dipped 0.2 percent to close at $24.29 on
Thursday, a day after gaining 12.2 percent in heavy trading.