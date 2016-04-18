GoGold says worker killed in accident at Mexico project

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 GoGold Resources Inc said a worker employed by a contractor died on Friday in an accident at its Parral tailings project in Mexico.
The company and local authorities have completed an investigation that determined all appropriate safety procedures were in place, GoGold said on Monday.
Tailings are masses of ground waste rock and processed effluents left over after extracting minerals.
Operations are continuing as normal at the project in the state of Chihuahua, the company said. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP