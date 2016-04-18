版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 18日 星期一 20:36 BJT

GoGold says worker killed in accident at Mexico project

April 18 GoGold Resources Inc said a worker employed by a contractor died on Friday in an accident at its Parral tailings project in Mexico.

The company and local authorities have completed an investigation that determined all appropriate safety procedures were in place, GoGold said on Monday.

Tailings are masses of ground waste rock and processed effluents left over after extracting minerals.

Operations are continuing as normal at the project in the state of Chihuahua, the company said. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐