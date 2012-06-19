Brazil's Gol names Kakinoff as CEO, ousts Oliveira

* Kakinoff was formerly head of Audi in Brazil

* Company striving to cut costs to stem losses

June 19 Gol Linhas Aereas, Brazil's second largest airline, named Paulo Sergio Kakinoff as chief executive after the company recently streamlined to cut mounting losses and fend off competition from smaller rivals.

Kakinoff, the former head of carmaker Audi's operations in Brazil, replaces Constantino de Oliveira Jr., the son of the airline's founder and a major shareholder, according to a securities filing late Monday.

Kakinoff is taking office at a time when Gol is seeking to implement far-reaching measures to quell a surge in costs that led to losses last year. Earlier this month, Gol fired 190 staff on top of the dismissal of 131 employees in April.

The company posted a net loss of 41.4 million ($20.05 million) reais in the first quarter after a tumble in the currency sparked a surge in operational costs.