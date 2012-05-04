Brazil airline Gol posts $21.6 mln loss in 1st qtr

* Airline posts steeper-than-expected loss in quarter
* EBITDAR of 267.93 mln reais beats estimate in poll
SAO PAULO May 4 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas
Aéreas posted a first-quarter net loss of
41.4 million reais ($21.6 million), versus a profit of 54.3
million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing
on Thursday.
The loss was steeper than the average 24 million real
shortfall estimated by seven analysts in a Reuters poll.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization
and rental leases, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDAR,
rose 8.9 percent from a year earlier to 267.93 million reais.
The results beat the 251.7 million reais in EBITDAR forecast in
the Reuters poll.