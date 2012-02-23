版本:
Brazil's Gol sees travel demand up 7 pct-10 pct

Feb 23 Gol Linhas Aéreas , Brazil's second-largest airline, estimates domestic travel demand to grow between 7 percent and 10 percent this year, according to a securities filing unveiled on Thursday.

