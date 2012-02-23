UPDATE 1-Brazil's Gol sees profitability improving this year

* Airline Gol sees yields "recovering" this year
* Sees wider EBIT margin despite travel slowdown
* Expect slower growth, travel demand this year
* Analysts want more "visibility" on cost controls
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
Feb 23 Gol Linhas Aéreas
, Brazil's second-largest airline, expects
a higher profit margin this year as stronger ticket
pricing overshadows the impact of lower travel demand
and high fuel costs.
The São Paulo-based airline, controlled by the Constantino
family, expects earnings before interest and taxes at between 4
percent and 7 percent of revenue, compared with an estimated
range of 1 percent to 4 percent for 2011, according to a
securities filing on Thursday.
The so-called EBIT margin is a gauge of profitability before
depreciation, amortization and plane lease expenses. In the
third quarter, the indicator showed a negative 4.12 percent
margin after Gol posted operational losses as fuel costs spiked
and the currency tumbled.
Passenger yield, a gauge of pricing, will "continue its
trend of progressive recovery," the filing said. The airline
declined to provide estimates for yields, but said that it
expects domestic travel demand to grow between 7 percent and 10
percent this year.
"We maintain a skeptical view on profitability in the short
term, as visibility on cost control and reduction remains very
low," Sara Delfim, an analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
wrote in a Wednesday note to clients.
According to Delfim, Gol and rivals will feel the pinch of
fluctuations in foreign exchange and oil prices, as well as
pressure stemming from payroll and other expenses.
Available seats per kilometer, a measure of seat supply, is
seen by Gol between 50.2 billion and 51.2 billion, compared with
a 48.8 billion-50 billion range last year.
Gol shares rose 0.3 percent to 14.53 reais, the third gain
in four sessions. The stock is up 17 percent this year.