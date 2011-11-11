版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 11日 星期五 17:47 BJT

Brazilian airline Gol Q3 net plunges year-on-year

SAO PAULO Nov 11 Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas said on Friday it posted a third-quarter net loss of 516.5 million reais ($293.3 million), reversing a 110 million real net profit in the year-ago period. ($1=1.7607 reais) (Reporting by Diogo Ferreira Gomes; Writing by Brad Haynes and Luciana Lopez)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐