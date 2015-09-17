Brazil airline Gol eyes adding Boeing 737-900 to fleet

SAO PAULO, Sept 17 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas
Aereas is in advanced talks with Boeing Co
regarding the possible addition of 737-900 jets to its
fleet, the airline's chief executive told journalists on
Thursday.
Last month CEO Paulo Kakinoff said Gol could trim its fleet
of smaller 737-700 and 737-800 aircraft as it cuts capacity in
Brazil, where a deepening recession and a weaker currency have
triggered heavy losses.
"We've done extensive studies with Boeing about the
possibility of getting the 900 series as well, maybe the MAX 9,"
said Kakinoff in a press briefing, without giving more details.
Earlier in the day, he said Gol's total capacity in 2015
will be 1 percent to 1.5 percent lower than last year, as the
airline aims to trim frequencies but not destinations.
Gol's capacity, measured by available seat-kilometers (ASK),
rose 3.1 percent in the first half of 2015 from a year earlier.
Rival Brazilian airline TAM, the local unit of the regional
LATAM Airlines Group, said in July it would cut
domestic operations 8-10 percent by year-end, reducing full-year
ASK by 2-4 percent compared to 2014.
(Reporting by Priscila Jordao; Writing and additional reporting
by Brad Haynes; Editing by Andrew Hay)